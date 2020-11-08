Everything we know about Jill Biden, the next First Lady of the United States.

Dr Jill Biden is the next First Lady of the United States, after her husband President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 US election.

In light of her husband's election win, the future FLOTUS shared a picture with Joe Biden, where she placed her hand over the 'vice' in 'vice-president'.

He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020

Jill will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Eleanor Roosevelt, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and current FLOTUS Melania Trump.

But unlike those who have gone before her, Dr Jill Biden has plans to be a FLOTUS like we haven't seen before. Why? Because Dr Jill Biden will become the first FOTUS to have a job outside of the White House.

Here is everything you need to know about the next FLOTUS.

Jill and Joe Biden's marriage.

Jill is the President-elect's second wife, after his first passed away in tragic circumstances.

Joe Biden was still a law student when he married Neilia Hunter in 1966. Together they had three children: Beau, Hunter and Naomi.

On November 7, 1972 - exactly 48 years before he would win the US presidential election - Biden won the US Senate election in Delaware. But just weeks later, while his wife Neilia was purchasing a Christmas tree with their children, she was killed in a car accident, along with their youngest child, Naomi. The two boys survived the crash but were left with serious injuries.

Joe Biden suddenly was left to raise his two young sons alone, then four and two years old.

Five years after the accident, Joe Biden met Jill Jacobs, whom he would marry in 1977 and who became a step-mother to Hunter and Beau.

Jill Biden in 1987. Image: Getty. “I fell in love with a man and two little boys standing in the wreckage of unthinkable loss. Mourning a wife and mother; a daughter and sister. I never imagined, at the age of 26, I would be asking myself, ‘How do you make a broken family whole?’” Jill Biden reflected at the Democratic National Convention said in 2020.