Let’s revisit 19 of the best Joe Biden and Barack Obama bromance memes.

Before Joe Biden was President-elect of the United States, he was Vice President in the Obama administration.

For eight years, Biden and Barack Obama worked together on their vision for the United States. But more importantly, obviously, they worked on one of the greatest bromances the world has ever known.

Joebama.

Watch: Perhaps the best Joebama moment, when Obama presented Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Post continues below video.


Video via Business Insider.

From working on policy, to catching basketball games, to grabbing a hard earned ice-cream, the pair were as much #couplegoals as Barack and Michelle.

SERIOUSLY:

Image: Giphy.

The pair captured the imagination of not just us, but the entire internet, with a series of viral bromance memes in the later years of their term. 

With Biden now getting ready to enter the White House again, in his mate's old job, we've rounded up the best Joebama memes on the web because this is precisely the content we all need right now. And we're definitely manifesting a comeback.

You can thank us later.

BRING THEM BACK, PEOPLE.

