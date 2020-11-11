Working in politics doesn't scream 'work life balance', but that's something President-elect Joe Biden has advocated for ever since first arriving in Washington in 1972.

The 77-year-old famously commuted four hours a day between his home in Delaware to Washington DC during his time in the senate, in order to spend the evenings with his sons, and has spoken at length about the importance of family.

And he hoped to instill similar attitudes in his staff.

Watch: Biden explains why he considers family time so important. Post continues below video.

In a resurfaced memo sent to his employees in 2014, during his time as Vice President in the Obama administration, Biden said he strongly supported them taking time off for family obligations.

"To My Wonderful Staff," the memo began.

"I would like to take a moment and make something clear to everyone. I do not expect nor do I want any of you to miss or sacrifice important family obligations for work. Family obligations include but are not limited to family birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, any religious ceremonies such as first communions and bar mitzvahs, graduations, and times of need such as illness or a loss in the family.

"This is very important to me. In fact, I will go so far as to say that if I find out that you are working with me while missing important family responsibilities, it will disappoint me greatly. This has been an unwritten rule since my days in the Senate.

"Thank you all for the hard work."

He signed it simply 'Joe'.

Image: Twitter.