The most harmful myth JLo is perpetuating isn’t about Botox. It’s about joy.

In order to look like Jennifer Lopez, there are a few very specific things you’re going to need.

Hush now. Come in close.

A drop of olive oil. A few pumps of sunscreen. A trace of hyaluronic acid.

Oh. And most importantly, eight products from the brand new JLo Beauty™ line including an $18 mask but also a $79 serum and we can't forget the $58 Blockbuster Wonder Cream that has the word 'miracle' on the front.

There is, of course, nothing wrong with a celebrity launching a skin care line.

The problem came with an Instagram post Lopez published last week. Along with a video of herself lathered in the products, she wrote: "Each one [product] plays a key role in how I keep my skin feeling and looking youthful."

In the video she says: "The number one question I've been asked for the past 20 years is 'what do I do for my skin?' and finally it is here, I am spilling all the secrets about all the things I've learned over the years. What I know from using all the drugstore products I used growing up, to the most expensive products. I pretty much know everything that's on the market for skincare and I curated all of that knowledge along with secrets from my mum and put it all in this line."

It's impossible to ignore the seriously flawed logic.

Lopez herself says she's been using skincare products for the past 20 years. It is those products (and treatments), at whatever price point, that ought to be credited for her tight, bright, seemingly ageless skin. Not a product line she launched a week ago at the age of 51.