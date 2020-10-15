While we thought that statement would have been the source of drama for the rest of the episode, Pascal actually managed to take it further.

During the cocktail party, Becky somewhat interviewed Agostino (who seems like a lovely chap) about what exactly Pascal had been blabbering on about in the house.

Agostino stated, “I’ll be straight to the point. Pascal has said some comments that are disappointing, disrespectful and shallow. He said, which is completely untrue, ‘Could they find hotter chicks’.”

Obviously, this went down like a lead balloon with the girls. And who can blame them? First Pascal slut shamed, then he body shamed them.

Once debriefing together, the sisters decide to confront Pascal and clarify exactly what has been said. Storming up to him, Pascal foolishly says, “Hello, hello, you girls look beautiful,” somewhat contradicting his prior foul commentary.

Then we dive into the conversation, where Pascal throws out some of these nuggets.

“Ooh, I feel like I’m being confronted.”

“This conversation surprises me.”

Elly: “So there’s no comments that you’ve said around the house to any of the boys or on your drive in to the group date that you think you should tell us about?”

Pascal: “No, not that I can remember at all.”

“I’m confused as to where this has come from?”

“Nothing in my personality would do that.”

Pascal remains calm, cool and collected the entire time. He’s measured, breathing easy. And that says to us that he may have been in this situation before. He may have been called out and questioned and he knows the best way to respond is with confidence and backing yourself to a level that convinces the person you’re talking to that you are in the right - making them, therefore, in the wrong.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the definition of gaslighting.

If that part of the conversation wasn’t enough to seal the deal, then the next part certainly hammers it home.

When Becky and Elly questioned Pascal on whether or not he had said that Channel 10 could have cast hotter chicks as the Bachelorette, he simply responded with: “Are you guys trying to create drama from nowhere?”

Belittling their argument and undermining their authority. Another classic gaslighting technique.

“It’s time for you to leave,” says Becky - calling it a day on this nonsense.

But before Becky even finishes her sentence, Pascal swipes in by saying, “I’m going home,” and therefore claiming the departure was his decision.