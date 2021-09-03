"It was absolute garbage." The Bachelor's Jimmy on what happened to Holly in the mansion.

It's hard to imagine anything more awkward than watching your boyfriend break another woman's heart on national television.

But last night, that's exactly what Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston did.

On last night's finale of The Bachelor, Australia watched on as pilot Jimmy Nicholson blindsided runner-up Brooke Cleal, before choosing Holly Kingston as his final match.

Although many suspected from the very beginning that Holly would ultimately win Jimmy's heart on the reality show, it was tough to watch Brooke's shock at Jimmy's decision.

And for Jimmy and Holly, it was no different.

"Watching Brooke back last night was really hard," Holly told Mamamia.

"Jimmy had a bit of a tear in his eye when he was watching that. It was really hard to do something like that," she added.

"I think in due course, Jimmy and I would love to chat to Brooke and send her our best, but it might not be the appropriate time yet."

For Jimmy and Holly, last night's finale also marked the end of months of secrecy.

"It was tricky, especially when my mates were saying to me, 'We know it's Holly,'" Jimmy shared.

"I actually saved [Holly's number] as 'Mark' in my phone, so I was sending messages to this mysterious Mark man."