After weeks of cocktail party drama and bumper double episodes, we've finally reached the end of The Bachelor 2021.

And yes, as expected, all of our predictions about the winner were oh so right.

After a tense final episode, Jimmy Nicholson chose Holly Kingston as his final match, saying goodbye to runner-up Brooke Cleal, who unexpectedly re-entered the mansion after leaving the show due to a family emergency.

It was an incredibly close call. And the producers left us well and truly on the edge of our seats throughout the entire episode.

But now that we have our winner, we have one very important question:

Are Jimmy and Holly still together?

Yep, it looks like Jimmy and Holly are still together.

We were pretty sure about this because Jimmy has booked in a whole bunch of post-Bachelor press interviews, claiming that his 'winner' will be present too. Now we know that his winner is Holly, we can expect the two of them on the press train together.

Straight after the episode credits were rolling, neither Holly nor Jimmy had shared the announcement on their socials. But it appears the couple were just making us all sweat for an hour, because at 10pm on the dot, they both posted pictures and loved-up captions to celebrate.

Holly opened her message with, "I can finally say I believe in the saying ‘when you know… you know’."