HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: The photo that caused the worst body shaming of Jessica Simpson's life.

Jessica Simpson was 17 when her record label told her to "lose 15 pounds".

Six years later, she was tabloid 'skin and bones', an irresponsible icon of Size Zero culture.

Four years after that, a pair of high-waisted "mom jeans" kicked up a roar of body-shaming that, she says, drove her offstage.

Welcome to one celebrity's public life of body-shaming. It's a cautionary tale for us all that whatever size we are, we're kind of disgusting.

It isn't unusual for women to be told to shrink themselves if they want to get famous.

And often, it works.

It did for Jennifer Aniston.

"My agent gave it to me straight," she told Rolling Stone about her audition success-rate, pre-Friends. "Nicest thing he ever did – the disgusting thing of Hollywood – I wasn't getting lots of jobs because I was too heavy."

And it worked for Jessica Simpson, too. If by 'worked', we mean that by the time she shot her first video - for the belting ballad I Want To Love You Forever in 1999 - she looked how she was supposed to: like an unusually pretty, girl-next-door-cheerleader