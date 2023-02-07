Remember Jessica Simpson? Yeah, she's a billionaire now.

Most of what people think they know about Jessica Simpson comes down to a singular phrase: "Is it chicken or fish?"

Those were the words uttered by Simpson in the very first episode of MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica 20 years ago in 2003. The series, which ran for three seasons until 2005, followed the lives of then-married couple Nick Lachey and Simpson. Only a few months after the show ended, the pair filed for divorce.

The first episode of Newlyweds set the tone for the entire series: Simpson was the "blonde bimbo" and Lachey was the patient husband who constantly had to explain things to her. In the chicken or fish incident, Lachey simply stared at her with amusement and slight exasperation as she said, "I know it's tuna, but it says chicken [of] the sea. Is that stupid?"

Perhaps not stupid at all. Over the course of the show, Simpson parlayed her ditzy persona into a highly successful career. The dumber she was portrayed, the more popular she became. Lachey, who had started off their union as the more well-known partner, was suddenly cast in Simpson's shadow.

Watch a scene from Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Story continues below.