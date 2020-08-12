Jackson Garlick has addressed the rumours he dated a Bachelor producer, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Oh. Jackson Garlick has addressed the rumours he dated a Bachelor in Paradise producer.

Jackson Garlick has finally cleared up those Bachelor in Paradise producer rumours. And yes, we are listening.

Speaking to the Jimmy & Nath Show on Hit Hobart on Tuesday, the 26-year-old said the rumour he hooked up with a female producer on set was exactly that – a rumour.

"This producer thing! It's been dropped on me and there's no truth to it whatsoever," he said laughing.

Jackson also said there were actually very few women working on the set.

"Most of the producers on the show are blokes. Unless I've had a change of heart with my sexuality!" he added.

The rumours all started when Woman's Day claimed that Jackson left Paradise with one of the show's producers.

"She [the producer] had her eyes on a lot of the boys but she ended up hooking up with Jackson," an inside source supposedly told the publication.

"They were seeing each other quite a bit after the show – they definitely gave it a red-hot go."

So there we have it, another Bachie rumour put to bed.

2. Locky Gilbert's ex-girlfriend has claimed he signed up for The Bachelor "for publicity".

Locky Gilbert will be returning to our screens when The Bachelor kicks off tonight. But according to his ex-girlfriend and Love Island star Jordan Cayless, he might not be on the show for the right reasons. ﻿