Screenshots and confessions: Inside the rumours that Matt cheated on Renee after paradise.

Goodness.

On Tuesday morning, the Bachelor In Paradise world blew up with rumours and allegations concerning Matt Whyatt and Renee J Barrett and yes, we are here to break it down for you in completely unnecessary but very entertaining detail.

To recap, Matt and Renee formed a relationship on BIP, confessing their love for each other at the final commitment ceremony. Since filming, the couple have broken up.

But the timeline of their breakup is... confusing, and there are persistent rumours that Matt cheated on her.

Here's everything we know.

Renee on why they broke up.

Speaking with The Babble podcast, Renee said her and Matt parted ways "just before New Years".

"I live in Darwin, I have a job here, so I was really hesitant at that point to leave and move all the way to the Gold Coast for something so fresh," she explained.

"He definitely was ready and I'll give him credit for that because he's such a great guy, but I think at those times in our lives we were just like 'Look, it's just not working'."

That sounds amicable.

Did Matt cheat on Renee?

Enter: Ciarran Stott, who is Renee's ex-partner and was also on BIP.

On Tuesday morning, he shared some thoughts about his ex-girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.

"I just want to call out the hypocrisy of Matt during and after the show. Matt came on with the full intention of getting with Renee and calling to light all of my past indiscretions in front of cameras," he said in his stories.

Image: Instagram.