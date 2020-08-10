All The Bachelor 2020 contestants (and where to follow them on Instagram).

Areeba, 25, NSW.

Areeba is a home loan officer who describes herself as a "boss at home", "boss at work" and "a boss with my relationships."

Laura, 24, WA.

Laura is a marketing co-ordinator who prefers the finer things in life. "I quite like a Louis Vuitton handbag, Chanel earrings, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo," she says as she arrives at the mansion.

Paige, 31, VIC

Paige is a country girl turned model whose game plan to win Locky's heart is "to just be myself!" And we approve.

Zoe-Clare, 23, QLD

Zoe-Clare is a sales manager looking to start a new chapter and find someone who shares her family’s love of sport. "After my last relationship, I focused heavily on work and kind of shut out the opportunity to meet someone," she says.

Maddy, 25, TAS

A teacher from Tasmania, Maddy knows exactly what she's looking for in a guy. "I like confidence in a man who knows what he wants in life. He would also have to like animals. I think you can tell a lot about a person if they like animals or not," she says.

Marlaina, 31, VIC

Marlaina is a fundraising co-ordinator looking to meet her goofy soulmate. When it comes to relationships, her border collie Annie is the "official approver of dates". And we for one, love that idea.

PSA: Her Instagram is full of lots of dog photos too.

Roxi, 29, QLD

Roxi is a qualified mechanical engineer who is halfway through a law degree. When asked how she would handle confrontation in the mansion, she said, "If I am not involved, I usually try to stay out of it. If someone has a go at me, I will always stand my ground. I don’t start arguments, I finish them."

