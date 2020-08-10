All The Bachelor 2020 contestants (and where to follow them on Instagram).

The drama might still be settling from Bachelor in Paradise but now a new reality TV show is here to take over lives (and Instagram feeds) for the foreseeable future.
Yep, we're talking about Locky Gilbert's season of The Bachelor, which officially kicks off tomorrow night on Channel 10.
And if the show's video promos are anything to go by, this season will be full of drama, romance and a bunch of awkward zoom dates.
Watch: What to expect from Locky's season of The Bachelor. Post continues below.
Ahead of tomorrow night's premiere, we decided to take a look at the 23 women vying for Locky's heart.