Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “A full on porno.” Ines just made a NSFW sex confession about Married at First Sight.

Oh… dear.

Ines Basic has dished some very full-on info about her MAFS “affair” with Sam Ball on KIIS FM this morning and won’t somebody please think of the children.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O (who aren’t exactly easy to shock, might we add) she revealed she was keen to have actual sex on camera for the sake of being “real” for viewers of the reality show.

Yep.

It seems Ines has gone… a bit rogue.

When asked specifically about the scene in which Sam picked her up and threw her down on the bed before they started kissing, she was unashamedly candid.

“Was that a choreographed scene or did that just happen naturally?” Jackie O asked.

“I’m a hoe, so I was down for that,” Ines told them. “I was keen to do a full on porno. I was like, ‘Let’s get this party started’. I was keen to do doggy style,” she added.

“You would have let them film that?” Kyle Sandilands asked, perplexed by the admission.

“Yeah, I was like, ‘We’re on reality TV, let’s just make it as real as possible’,” Ines said.

“Jesus,” a shocked Sandilands responded.

Ines then said it was Sam who asked the cameras to stop filming the scene because he “was actually being respectable and he didn’t want me seen on camera in my bra and undies and stuff”.