"Very awkward on set." Game of Thrones actors Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn used to... date.

You may have noticed that Cersei Lannister and Bronn never appear in scenes together.

The Game of Thrones characters are linked together in the plot, but Lena Headey, the 45-year-old actress who plays Cersei, refuses to be in the same room as 56-year-old Jerome Flynn.

You see, the pair apparently used to date and it didn’t end… well.

Video by HBO

“Lena and Jerome have not filmed together due to a bad break-up,” a GoT source told The Sun.

“They kept the full extent of it secret but it was a very turbulent relationship and it has been very awkward on set.

“Lena has opened up to her trusted friends. She appears to have a genuine hate towards him.”

Lena and Jerome first met in 1993, while working on a TV series called Soldier Soldier.

They were first linked romantically in 2002, and it's believed they went their separate ways in 2014.