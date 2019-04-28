Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Sorry, but everyone’s fake boyfriend Idris Elba got married and we have the photos to prove it.
We all have aspirations in life. Things we work towards in the hope one day, we’ll achieve them.
If your aspiration was to marry Idris Elba, we’re sorry, but that dream is over.
Yes, we regret to inform you the British actor best known for his roles in Luther, Thor and the DJ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding (among others) married his fiancee, model Sabrina Dhowre, in a secret ceremony in Morocco on Friday.
Don’t believe us? Here’s the pics to prove it.
View this post on Instagram
A first look at @SabrinaDhowre’s classic off-the-shoulder, A-line gown custom-made by @VeraWangGang, with make-up by @CTilburyMakeUp and hair by @LuanaB.Hair. See more of the world exclusive of #SabrinaDhowre and #IdrisElba’s wedding celebrations in the upcoming July 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Photographed by @SeanThomas_Photo.
