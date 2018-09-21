"I have not sexted anyone": Sam Burgess denies involvement in nude texting scandal.

South Sydney star Sam Burgess has hired celebrity lawyer Chris Murphy to pursue defamation actions after being cleared of any wrongdoing over the lewd photo scandal.

The Rabbitohs on Friday said no player had broken club or NRL rules after a complaint was made by a woman alleging Rabbitohs players exposed themselves to her via Facebook in May.

Not long after the NRL club released their statement, Burgess revealed on Twitter that he is now exploring legal avenues over the saga.

“I have not sexted anyone. I fully cooperated with the inquiry as I said I would. I have engaged lawyer Chris Murphy to pursue my remedies and he has retained defamation lawyers,” he said.

“I have given a full account to the Inquiry and answered every questioned asked. It’s now in Mr Murphy’s hands. The next move is up to him. I have nothing more to say at this stage.”

The woman, who was believed to be on holiday in South Africa, was this week interviewed by NRL integrity unit investigator Karyn Murphy but declined to be quizzed by a five-person panel.