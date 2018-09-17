Where has pregnant Phoebe Burgess been in the wake of her husband's sexting scandal?

Sam Burgess is one of the best players in Rugby League and one of the toughest forwards in the history of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

His wife, Phoebe, is six months pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Now, there is a dark cloud over all of it.

Last week, the 29-year-old was unmasked by News Corp as one of the Rabbitohs players involved in a sexting scandal.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the father-of-one was among a group of players who exposed themselves, without consent, to a 23-year-old woman in a series of video chats – an exchange, she said, that left her feeling “violated and uncomfortable”.

The woman, who has not been identified, shared screenshots of the footage reportedly taken the evening of May 26, in which a man flashes his backside and another shows his bare torso and genitals.