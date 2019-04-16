How to shape eyebrows: Follow these 5 expert steps for perfect brows every single time.

They, whoever they are, say eyes are the window to the soul. This technically means your eyebrows are the curtain rods (?), and do you really want daggy curtain rods hanging over your soul?

While you ponder that existential conundrum, let’s talk about how to properly shape your eyebrows.

No longer an afterthought, eyebrows are big business in the beauty industry. It’s the reason there’s a confusingly large number of eyebrow gels, eyebrow pencils, eyebrow powders and eyebrow crayons to choose from.

Shaping your eyebrows as a part of your everyday beauty routine can make a massive difference in opening up your eye area, as well as giving your face an instant lift.

So, how does one shape their eyebrows?

To find out, we asked Benefit’s National Brow Artist Hannah Mutze and Sydney-based makeup artist Natalie Wright to share their eyebrow advice.

You can watch Natalie Wright share her eyebrow wisdom in her how to shape eyebrows video tutorial below, post continues after video.

Video by MWN

How to shape your eyebrows.

Step 1: Get your eyebrows professionally shaped.

“Eyebrows have the ability to transform your face as they create the appearance of lifted cheek bones, a brighter, open eye area and a more youthful appearance,” Hannah told Mamamia.

“Brow experts are trained in creating the best brow shape for you. Take out the guesswork of DIY tweezing and leave your eyebrows up the experts.”

Nat added, “As a general guide, your eyebrow should start at the edge of your nose, your arch in the middle of your eye and the tail of the eyebrow should align with the end of your eye.”

Eyebrow tinting can also make a big difference, especially if your brows and lashes are naturally fair or blonde. If you’re scared about coming out with very dark eyebrows, Hannah said eyebrow tinting can now be customised to suit your complexion.

“An eyebrow tint makes your brows look fuller, thicker and more defined, and feels like waking up with them already half done. The whole tinting proves takes under 10 minutes and the result is a semi-permanent brow colour which gradually fades over two to four weeks.”