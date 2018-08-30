CULT BUY: The new Benefit brow product that's literally the pen you used in high school.

Put simply, Brow Contour Pro is like that multi-talented person who seems to glide through life saying and doing the right thing. Except now, she's fun, convenient and fits perfectly in your overcrowded makeup bag.

Benefit Australia's National Brow Artist Hannah Mutze described the new product as having the ease of application of a brow pencil, but the formula of a pomade.

"Different to the rest of the Benefit brow collection in terms of formula, Brow Contour Pro is a new 24-hour, waterproof formula in the form of a pen, the application method of a pen or a pencil, but the texture lends itself to more of a pomade," she told Mamamia.

HAVE YOU MET BROW CONTOUR PRO? #benefitbrows A post shared by Hannah (@hannahmutze) on Aug 16, 2018 at 11:15pm PDT

"It's really creamy and intensely pigmented, but easy to blend which means you can achieve that clean, bold brow without the effort that sometimes comes with a powder or pencil product. And having those areas of highlight and contrast on the brow gives brows dimension and texture while still being really natural and defined."

As for how to use it, it works almost exactly the same way as a multi-colour pen: click down on the shade you'd like to use, then slowly twist to wind that colour out.

Hannah recommended starting with the lighter shade and gently tracing the outline of your brow before adding definition to your arch with the deeper shade.

Next comes the bit you might've seen makeup artists do on Instagram - conceal and clean up your handiwork by applying and blending the the 'edge definer' shade above and below the brow (hot tip: apply this shade as close to your brow hairs as possible, then blend upwards).