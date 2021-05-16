SEX DIARIES: 'My boyfriend and I tried sex outdoors. It was the wildest orgasm of my life.'

I could feel the gravel cutting my bare knees.

Tiny stones pressed into my skin.

The pain was almost too much to bear, but I couldn’t stop.

As I bounced up and down, my legs spread apart, I loved how wild I'd become.

It was our fifth hiking trip in five weeks, and we were hooked.

The fresh air. The sunshine. The nature. The orgasms.

THE ORGASMS.

I mean when they say, ‘the call of the wild,’ we bloody well listened. We were Adam and Eve with no plans to ever leave Eden.

Because sex in public is one thing, but sex au naturale is another level entirely.

Especially when you’re 1,909 feet above sea level.

Our weekend explorations started off innocently enough.

It was an unusually hot Sunday in April and we’d decided to go for a hike. Sam and I had only been dating three weeks, and I still got tingles every time our skin touched.

He was funny, sweet, always up for an adventure – and a total sex God.

So, I was only half joking when I suggested that we duck off into the bushes.

But Sam didn’t look in the least bit surprised.

With a cheeky grin on his face, he grabbed my hand and pulled me off the trail.

Cutting though the bush, we made our way up the hill until we found a group of giant boulders, about 100 metres from the path.

They completely hid us from view.

We slipped our backpacks off and I nervously turned towards Sam. In one swift move, he was pressed up against me, kissing me deeply.

My hands went straight to his shorts.

He was already hard.

Easily slipping them off his waist, I pulled him out and dropped to my knees.

Using one hand to steady himself against the boulder, he put the other on the back of my head, guiding my mouth as he moaned out loud.