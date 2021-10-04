SEX DIARIES: A stranger went down on me in the middle of a party. I've never felt sexier.

I arched my back against the carpeted step, reclining until my body lay flat against the staircase.

The hard edge dug into my spine, but I barely noticed the pain as pleasure radiated through me.

Gripping the bare threads beneath my nails, I threw my face upwards and shut my eyes tight.

With my dress hitched up, and black lace g-string pulled to the side, groans of ecstasy threatened to escape me.

Clamping one palm across my lips, the other found the top of his head, hovering between my legs.

He was kneeling just a few steps below me and nudged my knees open wider as his mouth dipped up and down.

Circling, lapping, and licking my clit, his tongue urged me on, driving me wild and leaving me soaked.

Unable to control myself any longer, I twisted my fingers through his dark hair. Grabbing at the roots, I pushed his face into me and silently pleaded for more.

Suddenly laughter erupted from the kitchen as conversation spilled out into the hallway, reminding me just how close we were to being discovered.

Peeping out from under my lashes, I glanced to the right where across the corridor the lounge room door stood wide open.

In the middle of the house, we were surrounded by rooms full of people.

Nerves ran through me at the thought of being exposed like this, but the thrill of getting caught with a stranger between my legs was the biggest turn on.

