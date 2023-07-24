'The song One Margarita has gone viral on TikTok. The real meaning is not what you think it is.'

If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok over the past week, you may have heard a little earworm popping up on your FYP. "Give me one margarita, Imma open my legs," goes the tune 'One Margarita', sung by actress Angel Laketa Moore. Across the world social media users have picked up the sound and used it as their latest battle cry to remind the world that their sexual agency is theirs and theirs alone.

In fact Mia Freedman deemed it 'the best song she’s ever heard' in this week’s episode of Mamamia Out Loud.

Sure, the words may be a little crass, but the longer the song ticks over in your head, the catchier it becomes.

But while many have instantly assumed the song is a sex-positive summer anthem, the inspiration actually came from a very serious sermon about so-called 'promiscuity'.

On her Here's The Thing podcast, Moore discussed a viral video from divisive ‘campus preacher’ Sister Cindy telling a group of Louisiana State University students “if you buy her one margarita, she will spread her legs,” followed by, “If you buy her two margaritas, she will pounce right on your penis.”

As her spirited sermon continues, she counts up to five margaritas where she conjures up more outdated views on women’s sexual proclivities. While her choice of words may seem comical, it’s the kind of harmful, shaming rhetoric that unfortunately still lives on in our modern society.