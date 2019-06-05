Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Jackie O judged the first series of Popstars. But she wasn’t paid a cent for it.

Remember Popstars?

The early noughties talent competition combining singing, crop tops and pleather pants that bestowed the greatest gifts of Bardot and Sophie Monk upon us?

Well.

It turns out Jackie O, one of the judges of the iconic first season, was paid diddly-squat for her appearance on the program.

The radio star was one of three judges alongside Warner Music’s Chris Moss and music manager Michael Napthali.

And she did it for bloody free.

“I did Popstars for free… I didn’t get paid for Popstars,” she said on KIIS FM this morning.

Beau Ryan, who was filling in for Kyle Sandilands this morning, was understandably shooketh by Jackie O’s confession.

“Are you serious? You didn’t get one cent for Popstars?” he exclaimed.

“The first series, which was the biggest one, the Bardot one, I did that for free,” she confirmed.

“No one mentioned anything about money, so I didn’t mention money,” she added. “I remember we were in Adelaide doing auditions… and you know how they hand out per diems which is like $60… they handed me this envelope, and I didn’t know what a per diem was and I opened it and I saw $67 in there, and I went up to the executive director and gave him a big hug and said, ‘Thank you so much!’”

“I was stoked I was getting cash,” Jackie O said.

Wowsers.

But before you start feeling sorry for her – she is now reportedly paid more than $4 million per year by KIIS FM.