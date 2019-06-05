'We were blindsided.' Sylvia Jeffreys has shared more details about her Today show exit.

Sylvia Jeffreys is spilling more insider gossip about the Today Show revamp that saw her, her husband and her brother-in-law all shown the door.

It has been six months since the Today Show newsreader departed the breakfast show, just days after Karl Stefanovic’s sacking while he was on his honeymoon.

The rest of the changes to the show were a shock to everyone – particularly those involved.

Here’s Sylvia tearing up while talking about Lisa Wilkinson on the Today Show in 2017. Post continues after video.

Video by Today Show

Richard Wilkins was redeployed to Today Extra, Karl’s brother Peter Stefanovic left the network altogether, sports reporter Tim Gilbert was moved on, and – then there was Sylvia.

“We didn’t see it coming, not to that extent,” she told the Kyle and Jackie O show this morning. “We were blindsided.”

“Something had to give, there’s no doubt about that … and it did, eventually. I think externally, the pressure was massive.”

The show had been in turmoil for months off the back of plummeting ratings, but Sylvia hinted it was actually social media trolls that were Karl’s downfall.

“The people who troll on social media do not reflect the greater population, and quite often when the big changes are made, then the silent majority comes out and starts having their say.

“I don’t know what that decision (to fire Karl) was based on exactly,” she said.

On what the upheaval was like for her and husband Peter, Sylvia was honest: “It was really weird.”