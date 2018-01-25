celebrity

Elsa Pataky admits her marriage to Chris Hemsworth hasn't always been so picture perfect.

They are thought to have one of the most unbreakable relationships in Hollywood, but in a new interview with ELLE magazine, Spanish actress and model Elsa Pataky has revealed that even she and husband Chris Hemsworth have their ‘bad days’.

The 41-year-old, who met and married the Thor star within the same year back in 2010, said the pair initially struggled with starting a family at the same time the Aussie star’s career was exploding.

“I think any time you start a family without knowing each other that much, it can be complicated,” she said.

“He was very young to be starting a family, and at the same time he was juggling that with his career and it was sometimes difficult, there was so much going on.”

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. Image via Getty.

Chris is seven years her junior. But no matter what was happening nor how "young" he was to be starting a family, Elsa said Chris always made sure to put his family first.

"He always trying to be the best dad and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him," she said.

"[Going through that] is how we've become so strong together."

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named India Rose, in 2012, when Chris was 30. Two years later, they welcomed twin sons, Tristan and Sasha.

Papa ha vuelto!!/ Papa is back!! ????????????????????????????

A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Charlize Theron Discusses The Pain Of Media Misgendering Her Daughter

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015, the pair traded the streets of Los Angeles for the relaxed, beachy lifestyle of Byron Bay.

But Elsa - who has an impressive filmography of her own - wants her fans to know that she hasn't taken a "back seat" to her husband's career.

Instead, she's just shifted her priorities.

The fearless @elsapatakyconfidential may be living the fairytale, but she’s no dame in the shadows. Read all about hers and Chris Hemsworth’s very charmed life – and her refreshing take on motherhood – in #februaryELLE, on sale from tomorrow ???? Plus, how to get (and use) more power in 2018, workwear worth getting out of bed for, clothes that reflect exactly the way you want to dress now, smart new foundations, beauty products straight from a Victoria’s Secret model’s bathroom cabinet, and the hottest places to eat around the world right now. (You’ll also get a bonus @Kiehls.au moisturiser, from selected Coles and Woolworths stores.) #ElsaPataky wears @MichaelLoSordo with jewellery by @Bulgariofficial #Bzero1, photographed by @GeorgesAntoni and styled by @RachelWayman. Hair by @DarenBorthwick, and makeup by @SarahTammer

A post shared by ELLE Australia (@elleaus) on

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's interesting how you can be a successful woman who has been working her whole life, and then you have kids and suddenly your career isn't as important and you don't appreciate it as much," she said.

"You just think, 'What am I doing? I have been fighting all my life for this and now I don't know if I really want it?'"

She is aware of the irony that despite being a father of three, Chris is almost never asked about juggling his career with being a lovely husband and dad.

"It's unfair in a way, because I don't' think men go through that," she said.

"But when you become a mum, everything that was important goes into second position. You change a lot, you mature, you see life differently and learn so many things."

LISTEN: Portmanteau is the new trend when it comes to marrying and changing your surname.

We think you deserve to treat yourself. So Mamamia are giving you the opportunity to win one of three $100 gift vouchers by completing a survey for us.

Here at Mamamia we are always looking for ways to make Mamamia even better and more sparkly for you. By filling out this quick 15 min survey, you will help us do just that.

MMSurvey
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???