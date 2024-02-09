HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Working mothers know the truth behind this photo.

A man brought his baby to work yesterday and made history.

Victorian Labor Senator Raff Ciccone took his 10-week-old son into the Australian Senate chamber and became the first-ever male politician on the job with an infant in arms.

It was, he says, a symbolic visit to encourage more fathers to be active parents, and more workplaces to be inclusive and family-focused.

And thank God for that.

Fathers elevating the status of active fathering - and by that I mean actual care-giving, not just kicking the footy about on a Saturday morning - is a crucial part of many women being able to actually have a fulfilling work and home life, and not just to be doing all of the jobs, all of the time.

"It's essential that all workplaces create a family friendly and respectful environment," Senator Ciccone told AAP. "Bringing your child to work should be encouraged by more workplaces wherever possible."

There's another reason why this was a great idea. Ciccone brought his son to work on the second anniversary of the Set The Standard report, which was full of recommendations for taking Australian Parliament's blokey, boozy, late-night culture and turning it into something resembling, you know, an actual workplace. Children being welcome in the corridors of power has been a step towards that, and the more depictions of the kinds of people who can and do work in our government are extraordinarily welcome.