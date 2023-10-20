An open letter to the Real Housewives of Sydney, from a working mother.

The new Real Housewives of Sydney is out on Binge and is already serving up all the draaamaaaa we could hope for.

In episode two, we found ourselves at a tipsy dinner party, sparkly bodycon deep in the argument that the patriarchy has been spruiking since the 1950s… the working vs non-working mothers debate. Ugh.

It started with a comment about kids on social media. Nicole said: "Parents don't know. You might be on top of it, but these other parents who work full-time, who don't have the time to be on top of [it]."

I’m not sure she is spending her days finding the secret non-fake Instagram accounts of teens? Caroline, a single mum who doesn't work (tell me your secret sister), said that "unless you have the time, don't have a child" and that you can not do both (work and be a parent).

Kate, who also doesn't have kids, piped in because her mum worked a lot. She said her parents were "terrible parents", and her mum couldn’t pack a lunch.

Why and how are we even here in 2023?

I feel like I am in a pretty well-rounded position to comment on this. I was raised by a full-time working mum, my dad worked freelance from home and was the primary carer.