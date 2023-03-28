'After a breakup, I dabbled with drugs. It turned into an out-of-control opioid addiction.'

In my late teens I went through a catastrophic breakdown of a significant relationship. I’d never been drawn to drugs before, but that relationship breakdown changed everything.

The people I was living with at the time were playing around with harder drugs and I started to dabble myself. My friends could use and then move on with their lives. I couldn’t. Dabbling soon spiralled into an out-of-control opioid addiction.

Life was hell until I managed to seek treatment for my addiction.

The years that followed were a cycle of recovery and relapse, two steps forward one step back.

Until one time, it worked.

I went to rehab for a couple of months, followed by some time in a halfway house. All in all, I recovered in a supported situation for about 12 months. I took the time to make the changes that I needed to make and do the healing that I needed to do.

My turning point.

So many of the therapists I saw over the years of my recovery didn’t have experience with drug and alcohol addiction. There was only so much help they could offer me.

And then I started seeing a therapist who specialised in addiction. That was my turning point in so many ways.

She had her own story of addiction. She understood what I was going through. She’d been there herself.

Within weeks of seeing this therapist, I felt a deep calling within me to become a therapist myself. I didn’t tell anybody at the time because I was too ashamed. My life was a mess and truthfully, I probably didn’t even believe that it was something I could actually achieve.

As my life went on and I progressed further down the path of recovery, my confidence grew. I started to trust myself and my calling.

I slowly pursued training, and by 2005, I was a qualified psychotherapist. After many years of practice, I now work at Hope in Health, a rehabilitation centre for addicts to help free themselves from the weight of addiction and live healthy and meaningful lives.

The stigma of addiction.

I wasn’t the 'typical' picture of an addict. I came from a middle class family, and until I became an addict, addiction had never entered our lives.

I felt so much shame around my addiction. My friends could party over the weekend and then just get on with their lives. Why couldn’t I?

When I was going through recovery, it was the early 1990s. It was evident that I and many other people I met through recovery were suffering the effects of childhood trauma. But at that time, we viewed trauma through a very different lens. There was a recognition around the type of trauma that was experienced during wars. But not the depth of understanding we have about trauma today and how connected it is to addiction.

The therapist I saw, the one who was the turning point in my recovery, was able to do the shame reduction work I needed to keep fronting up in therapy. This was what I needed in order to do the necessary healing work.