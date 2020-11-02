“On the outside my life was perfect.” Three women on the crippling reality of addiction.

“Gambling kept me from really fully experiencing my life for years, because there was this devastating impact happening that I at the time didn't have a grasp on and didn't have an understanding of. I just kept thinking, there's something wrong with me, when there wasn't. I was engaging with an intentionally designed machine built for addiction,” Kate told Mamamia.

Kate, Lucy and Leola’s stories are just three of millions of addiction stories throughout Australia.

More than 16 per cent of Australians aged 14 and over have reported using an illicit drug in 2019.

One in six Australians consume alcohol at levels placing them at lifetime risk of an alcohol-related disease or injury.

Over 80 per cent of Australians engage in gambling, with up to one per cent experiencing significant problems from gambling.

Addiction can often go undetected for some time, until a crisis point is reached. As one of the most stigmatised of all health conditions, the shame and distress associated with addiction often delays peoples' decisions to reach out for help earlier.

That’s why Kate, Lucy and Leola’s stories matter. They allow us to see the nuances of addiction, and the many pieces that make up a person who might struggle with drugs, alcohol or gambling. ﻿﻿

Lifting the lid on the complexities of addiction, and normalising the decision to seek help, can go a long way towards helping those Australians who might be struggling.

SBS is putting the spotlight on Australia’s addiction crisis in a groundbreaking documentary series that follows the journey of 10 Australians battling their addictions as they undergo a unique treatment program at a facility in Melbourne called Turning Point. It examines why addiction starts, why it's hard to stop, and crucially shows there is hope and the possibility﻿ of recovery for everyone. Addicted Australia premieres Tuesday 10 November, 8.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand. The four-part documentary series continues weekly on Tuesdays at 8.30pm.

If you think you’re struggling with addiction, please contact your general practitioner and/or the helplines below.

﻿﻿For alcohol or drug support: 1800 250 015 or counsellingonline.org.au.

For gambling support: 1800 858 858 or gamblinghelponline.org.au.

For crisis support: Lifeline 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au.﻿