'Propped up by castmates' and 15 trips to rehab: 6 things were learned from Matthew Perry’s memoir.

Matthew Perry is ready to talk about it all.

In the actor's new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, due out next month, the Friends star, 53, details his highs and lows - opening up about his decades-long struggle with addiction at length.

In an interview published with People this week, the actor said: "I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again."

"I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober - and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction - to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people," he added.

Here are five things we've learned from Matthew Perry's upcoming memoir.

1. He almost died.

In the memoir, Perry writes that a few years ago, aged 49, he nearly died.