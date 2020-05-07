The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Erm. Apparently Harry Jowsey had a secret girlfriend who wasn’t Francesca Farago after Too Hot To Handle.

Too Hot to Handle star, Chloe Veitch has shared a rather interesting detail about Harry Jowsey’s relationship timeline and we are disappointed to say the least.

According to Chloe, Jowsey had a short relationship with Australia’s Next Top Model star, Annelese Milton, after the show finished filming last year.

Meaning his relationship with fellow Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago was… temporarily put on hold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Too Hot To Handle – Harry ⚡️ (@harryjowsey) on Apr 23, 2020 at 11:57am PDT

At the time, Jowsey shared rather intimate pictures with Milton, which have since been deleted.

This means that the on-screen couple’s post announcing that they are “still together” is a slight bend of the truth.

Interesting.

2. There’s a new theory that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik could be engaged.

After being on and off for years, supermodel Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik have now gone full throttle.

Only days ago was it announced that the couple were expecting their first child, but now, they might even be engaged too.