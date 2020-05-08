Not even Elon Musk and Grimes can agree on how to pronounce their son's name.

When Elon Musk and Grimes announced their baby son would be called X Æ A-12 Musk, we assumed they were trolling us.

(I want it known that I just attempted to type that out myself, but I couldn’t figure out… how, so it will be copy and pasted from here on out).

But, there’s been a development, and we can confirm that this name is in fact real. Legit. That’s their newborn baby son’s name.

Watch: Popular Aussie names through the decades – somehow we don’t think X Æ A-12 made it on the list. Post continues below video.

On Tuesday, Musk announced his son’s birth when he tweeted that Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, and the baby boy were doing well and shared an image of himself holding his son, prompting his followers to ask the next logical question: What’s the baby’s name?

“X Æ A-12 Musk,” he replied to one.

Most people thought it was a joke, because… well it seems obvious why people would think it was a joke, right?

On Wednesday, Grimes explained the meaning behind the actually real, not-a-joke name in her own tweet:

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent ????

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️???? metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ ???????????? 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

That makes sense (it doesn’t), but Musk then corrected her because she got the name of their favourite aircraft wrong and she had to remind him she’d just given birth so cut her some slack, man.

I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound ???? — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ ???????????? 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020