It's official: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby girl in September.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child together, confirmed Hadid’s mother Yolanda Foster.

After rumours started on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke to Dutch broadcaster RTL Boulevard on Wednesday. Foster said she was “still shocked,” but added, “we are so excited.”

“I’m excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mum so recently.”

The reports started with “family sources” who spoke to TMZ, saying the 25-year-old model was around 20 weeks pregnant and didn’t yet know the sex of the baby.

The couple, who have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015, are currently spending their time in self-isolation on the Hadid family’s Pennsylvania farm.

View this post on Instagram ❣️???? A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 25, 2020 at 5:49pm PDT

Although the couple have recently shared photos to Instagram celebrating Hadid’s 25th birthday alongside her younger sister, 23-year-old model Bella, there has been no comment from the couple about the rumoured pregnancy.

Back in February, Hadid opened up about her hopes of having children in the future.

“I think that as I get older, well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modelling,” she told i-D Magazine.

“I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking.”

If the couple are indeed expecting their first child, Malik, 27, will become the third One Direction member to become a father, following Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.