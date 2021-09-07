Hours after taking part in a pro-vaccination campaign, Guy Sebastian issued an apology.

On Sunday night, over 400 Australian artists, industry figures and live music businesses banded together in support of one message: "Stop the interruptions."

In a campaign led by the newly formed Live Industry Venues & Entertainment (LIVE) Alliance, big names including Jimmy Barnes, Amy Shark, Powderfinger, Guy Sebastian, Tim Minchin and more called on Australians to get vaccinated in a bid for live events to return across the country.

"With a vaccinated nation, live events can and will happen. We’ve missed them. They’ve missed us. Let’s roll up our sleeves, get vaxxed and bring them back," a campaign statement read.

"Every jab makes a difference, and every Australian can play their part."

By Monday night, however, musician Guy Sebastian had backtracked on his support for the campaign.

In an Instagram video, Sebastian claimed that the campaign had been shared on his social media pages without his "direct involvement".

"While I, like everyone else in my industry, want things to get going again, it is not my role to communicate in the way that post was communicated," Sebastian stated.

"I would never ever tell people what to do when it comes to their personal health choices," he continued.

"I'm very sensitive of it, not only at a public level but even in my personal life with people who have had circumstances that they have to consider when making these choices."

Sebastian finished the video message with an apology to his followers.