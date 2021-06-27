On what should have been the biggest night of Amy Shark’s career, she was "devastated."

The 2018 ARIA awards should have been the best night of Amy Shark's career.

Even before the awards show in Sydney kicked off, Shark was the most buzzed about artist with nine nominations, the most of anyone that year.

Then the show started, and she took out three major categories: best pop release, best female artist and the biggest award of all, album of the year, for her debut Love Monster.

By the time that final award was called, Shark had already delivered two thank you speeches to the room at The Star.

She gave the standard 'thank yous' twice, thanking her team as well as Sony Music Australia CEO Denis Handlin, the head of her label.

She also used her best female artist win to pay tribute to women in music.

When her name was called out for the third time that evening for album of the year, she kissed her husband Shane Billings before turning to hug Handlin, in the row behind her, and her management team beside her.

On stage, she thanked those who helped make her album, commercial radio stations for playing her music and her fans.

"I really, really wanted this," Shark said through tears. "Not just for me but for my whole team, because there has been so much that's gone into this and everyone has just believed in me and just let me go away and write an album, which is dangerous, but they let me do it."

Image: Getty.