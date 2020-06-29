Close your eyes and picture Guy Sebastian.

If you’ve got 2020 suave short-haired Guy in your head, shave off two decades.

We’re talking the 21-year-old Adelaidean with the great big mop of hair — or fro as you might remember it being called.

It was a chilly morning in 2003 and a young Guy found himself in a line of 2000 people at 7am, nervously preparing to audition for season one of Australian Idol.

Here’s his audition. Post continues after video.



Video by Ten

He walked onto the little makeshift stage in front of Marcia Hines, Mark Holden and Ian Dickson and was met with an “Is that bed hair mate?” from Dicko.

“Nah electric socket,” he joked back.

Wearing a sheepskin jacket and flared jeans with dress shoes, his questionable (sorry, Guy) fashion choices were soon forgotten when he opened his mouth and belted out a Stevie Wonder classic.

“Dicko told me I looked crap, which took me by surprise because I wasn’t expecting those kinds of comments,” Guy told the cameras at the time.

Outside he was greeted by his then-girlfriend (now wife) Jules in the waiting room.

It was the day that changed everything for the Sebastians.