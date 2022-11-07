"I got close to doing the wrong thing." Tim Minchin opens up about his 20-year marriage with Sarah.

Tim Minchin is one person you can count on to be honest.

The Australian comedian and composer is known, among other things, for his no-nonsense and ever-sensible attitude towards all-things life. And hearing him talk about his 20-year marriage to his wife, Sarah Minchin, is as refreshingly real as you'd expect.

Tim and Sarah met while they were both at high school, and went on to do arts degrees together.

"He was quite silly and funny," Sarah recalled to Australian Story this week. "He was always noodling away on the piano. Eventually, he recorded some songs with a tape recorder. It was pretty raw at that stage, but I could definitely hear the tunes."

They dated for three years, before Sarah dumped him. A few years later, they realised there was still a connection and decided to pursue it. By 2002, they were married.

Reflecting on their union, he said: "She is always supportive, but if I'm looking for someone to pat me on the back and just go, 'You're amazing', I don't come to Sarah for that. If I want to be loved for being a sort of weird-looking ginger bloke, then I go to Sarah for that."

Recently, Minchin has spoken about the normalcy of temptation when you've been married for so long.

"I'm away a lot and I am in a really flamboyant industry and I'm really flirtatious and I really like women," he said during the interview with Australian Story. "It's very intoxicating. You're away from home for a long time, and you're jet lagged, and you're drinking. The times I got close to doing the wrong thing made me realise that it wouldn't be worth it to blow my marriage up."