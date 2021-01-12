'I've lost 6 babies. It almost destroyed my relationship with my husband and son.'

These issues are merely beach umbrellas in this hideous tsunami.

The real toll is taken on human casualties. The grief, beautifully explained by many women publicly, is complex and lonely. You're grieving an ideal, an idea, a possibility, whom you can't denote by the normal grieving process of remembering their laugh, or their hug. You have no memory to hang onto. These little beings are swallowed into the ether.

Friends and family feel for you, but once again the normal grieving procedure cannot be adhered to. They can’t ask ‘how did they die?’ or ‘What do you remember most?’ As a mother, you're the only person in the world who has some kind of connection to this little being. To what might have been them.

So you are left with a grief hangover. Without the ability to express the grief beyond the initial feeling of loss.

As time moved on, my sadness became harder to explain. I had no fun anecdotes or warm memories to relate. I didn’t have stories about how my life was slowly starting to evolve without the deceased person in it. I only had the sadness. And when I couldn’t explain it, it became wrapped in shame. Shame, because I should be moving on, like everyone else. Shame, because I’m grieving over something that went down the toilet. Shame, because in all the trauma I’ve experienced, nothing seemed to physically hurt my heart with sadness like this. Shame, because ultimately I felt my body had let me down and now I had to suffer this alone.

And so I withdrew, socially and emotionally, down a rabbit hole of untold miscarriage stories. I found many accounts of 'the big wave', but it was difficult to find stories of women whose lives blew up around them, as I felt mine was doing… to find tales of women who had miscarriages and couldn’t cope months later… to find stories of women openly sitting in their shame. I desperately wanted those stories, which has propelled me to write mine.

With all of this, like a true tsunami, the real damage takes place as the debris grows.

A debris that can use force to destroy what matters most: my relationship to my son and partner.

Not many people talk of the tsunami miscarriage debris that is a relationship. The creaking of anger, resentment and intimacy slowly being leached into the water. For us, it started with inequality. Between bouts of needing to rest to make my pregnancy work, and then to recover, my partner has been doing the lion’s share of daily household needs for the entire two years. No medal-winning achievement, but it does render him with the exhaustion that comes from co-parenting, full time work, emotional support and household hero… a tiredness he can’t dare mention because it pales in comparison to what I’m going through.

So he became resentful. And angry. Angry that he'd lost the spark that was his partner and was living with someone withered and emotionally volatile. Hurt by the incessant need to watch me putting myself through the baby-making process when he didn’t have the same strong desire. Frustrated by the fact he couldn’t fully connect with the grief.

I became angry too. I wanted him to join me in my grief. And he didn’t. In my head, he was carrying on with life ‘as normal’. He didn’t wither. He didn’t hurt. He didn’t bloat. And I found myself throwing my blame at him in fits of anger about the smallest details.