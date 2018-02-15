Grant Denyer got a 'note' home from his daughter's school shaming him for a lunchbox item.

“It’s so embarrassing and you feel like the worst parent in the world. You’re trying to do the right thing – we made [the muffins] together on the weekend, it was a lovely father-daughter, mother-daughter experience cooking together… and then the school goes WAMO.”

A parent to school aged kids herself, Rusciano pointed out there are two sides to these lunchbox letters.

“We have problems in this country with childhood obesity and too much sugar, so we should be patting schools on the back for caring about our kids’ healthy eating,” she argued.

“BUT, getting a note and being judged like that would set me off at bit. And do they know who you are? Do they know that you’re TV’s Grant Denyer?”

To that, Denyer replied jokingly, “no one is above the law”.

A caller also rang up to let Denyer know he’s not the first parent to receive a lunchbox scolding, and won’t be the last.

LISTEN: Have you ever been lunchbox shamed? We talk to politics of packed lunches, on our podcast for imperfect parents (post continues after audio…)

“I sent the kids to school with lollies, and the school sent a note home saying it was inappropriate – but we actually have a problem with our kids not being able to put on weight, and I don’t tell [teachers] what they can and can’t take to eat to work, what gives them the right to tell my kids what to eat?” Clayton said.

A teacher at Denyer’s daughter’s school also tried to make him feel better, he told listeners, by recalling how one student previously rocked up with a fake orange in their lunchbox.

“It was one of those decorative plastic oranges you have in the bowl, and his mum had put one of them in the lunchbox,” he laughed.

The sad thing is, any sleep-deprived parent would understand exactly how such a thing could happen.

Meanwhile, poor Kavalee, who is a new dad, had no idea lunchbox letters are even a thing that exist.

He will in a few years time though.

2DayFM Breakfast with Em, Grant & Ed airs 6-9am weekdays on 2DayFM 104.1.

Have you ever received a lunchbox letter telling you off about your kid’s snacks? Do you feel they’re appropriate?