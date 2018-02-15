Grant Denyer got a 'note' home from his daughter's school shaming him for a lunchbox item.

School’s just gone back, and healthy lunchboxes that meet school guidelines are on everyone’s minds.
And it’s rough out there. Sometimes, you nail it, and other times, you fail, in which case you’ll find a friendly letter inside your child’s lunchbox come home time.
TV host, Grant Denyer found himself in that position this week, proving no one – not even the host of Family Feud – is above the law.
“We got in trouble with Sailor’s school, we’ve been reprimanded,” the father-of-two told his radio co-hosts, Em Rusciano and Ed Kavalee on the 2DayFM Breakfast Show with Em, Ed & Grant, Grant Denyer.
“A letter was sent home about sending Sailor to school with an ‘inappropriate item’ in her lunchbox.”
The item is question – a homemade gluten-free choc chip muffin.
“[They said] it’s inappropriate because it’s an unhealthy item in a lunchbox, and contravenes the school policy on lunches,” he continued.