Ed Kavalee broke down in tears while talking about how he met his wife Tiffiny Hall.

Last year was a wonderfully chaotic one for Ed Kavalee. The Aussie entertainer quit a long-standing job at Triple M, started a new one at 2Day FM and became a father.

The 38-year-old’s wife, The Biggest Loser trainer Tiffiny Hall, gave birth to their son, Arnold Martin Kavalee, in September after three years of marriage.

But it’s the moment it all began ten years ago that still puts a lump in his throat.

“Every time I walk through Sydney airport – I may get emotional here – but I remember the exact spot…” he told news.com.au, choking up.

“I remember where I was when I called her for the first time. Every time I walk past that spot in Sydney airport it always reminds me.”

The pair met while Kavalee was working at Nova radio station and Hall was an athlete on Channel 7 show, Gladiators.

“I was doing fill-in radio and I got her to come in for an interview like three times in a row,” he said.

“The third time the publicist at Channel Seven goes to me, ‘It’s getting a bit ridiculous that you keep asking Tiffiny in.’ And Tiff turned to me and said, ‘Yeah, it is ridiculous. When are you just going to ask me out?’ And that’s how we got together.”