A paediatric nutritionist tells: The kids' lunchbox snacks that are really bad for them.

In my previous article on reducing processed sugars, I talk about how and why it’s important to reduce the processed sugars that our children consume – and why it’s crucial to limit consumption, rather than ban completely or vilify. It’s important for our children to understand the facts behind sugar, how it fits into the family snack structure (I encourage processed sugar-filled snacks to be regarded as a “sometimes” food outside the home) and to learn that seeing healthy, whole and nutritious unprocessed foods in the lunchbox is the expected norm.

There’s no need to plunge in at the deep end and stop all the old favourites at once. With kids it’s best to start out slowly, and together learn what they like, what they’re not so keen on, and what they’d like to help you create for their lunch boxes.

Here are 10 simple and easy lunchbox swaps that will go a long way towards helping to reduce your child’s sugar and salt intake, as well as their exposure to any hidden nasties commonly found in packaged items.

The benefits of these simple swaps are huge and as a result your child will have better concentration at school, more stable moods (less whining, tantrums and tears!) and feel more satiated through the day.

1. Swap sultanas for grapes.

A small pack of typical store bought sultanas contains five teaspoons of sugar. Five to six grapes (cut in half) contain only 1 teaspoon by comparison.

2. Swap sweet popcorn for lightly salted popcorn.

Tasty and with far less processed sugar!

3. Swap “squeezy” yoghurt sachets for reusable pouches.

Fill with natural yoghurt sweetened with a teaspoon of maple syrup or raw honey. Most squeezy yoghurts contain around three- five teaspoons of sugar. Yoghurt made from coconut milk is an excellent choice for children with dairy allergies or intolerances. Many of the quality brands at health food stores come with a hefty price tag, so here’s a great DIY coconut yoghurt recipe for anyone wanting to make their own.