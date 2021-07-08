A different 'Gossip Girl' and a hacking scandal: 11 things you didn't know about Gossip Girl.

Hey, Upper East Siders. We have some news for you.

The Gossip Girl reboot is finally here. Yep, it's time to go back to Constance Billard School for Girls.

The reboot, which is premiering on Binge tonight, takes place eight years after the original series ended.

Watch the trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot below. Post continues after video.



Video via HBO Max.

According to Deadline, here's what the show will cover: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years."

The reboot comes nine years after the original series ended.

The hit 2000s show followed the lives of a group of New York high school students, most notably Serena (played by Blake Lively) and her best friend Blair (played by Leighton Meester). Oh, and there was a mysterious blogger who somehow knew everyone’s secrets and liked to expose them.

As we wait for the reboot to premiere, here are 11 things you didn't know about the original series.

Warning: There are some major spoilers for the original series below.

The show had its own 'Gossip Girl' situation.

According to the show's creators, Gossip Girl had its own situation with a mysterious blogger. Well, sort of.

During production, an online hacker was getting into the team's emails and selling the show's scripts online.

"Our scripts were ending up online, and we couldn't figure out how," one of the show's producers told Vanity Fair.

"We hired a private investigator. We didn't understand what was happening, because everything was getting leaked, every detail," they added.