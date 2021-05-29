A 'creepy' trailer and new diverse cast: Everything you need to know the Gossip Girl reboot.

Hello Upper East Siders, we have some news for you.

As you may have heard by now, Gossip Girl is back. And no, sadly not with Blair, Serena or Chuck.

Instead, a reboot of the hit '00s show will be launching this year with a new generation of Manhattan’s young elite.

In the age of Instagram and influencers, what better timing?

From the plotline to the brand new cast, here is everything you need to know about the much anticipated Gossip Girl reboot.

Remember that one time Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were on Gossip Girl? Post continues after video.



Video by CW

What will the Gossip Girl reboot be about?

Executive producer and writer from the original series, Joshua Safran, has confirmed that the reboot will indeed take place at Constance Billard School for Girls. However, the reboot will take place eight years after the original series ended.

"Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl," the log line reads, via Deadline.

"The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

This week, the first teaser trailer dropped - and it's giving us major creepy 'murder' vibes with the excess slow-mo and close-ups. No, just us?

Who is in the cast?

If you think back to 2007 when Gossip Girl premiered, the original cast were all in the early stages of their careers. At the time, Blake Lively was not the household name she is today. While the new cast is relatively unknown now, that probably won’t last long.