Mamamia recaps Goop's 2020 Christmas gift guide: GWYNETH IS LAUGHING IN OUR FACES.

Yes.

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website Goop has released its 2020 gift guides, and they are the most perfectly timed distractions from... the entire world.

Thank you, Gwyneth. Laughing about a bread lamp and a clone-your-own dildo is exactly what we need right now.

This year, Goop have released a number of different guides: there's the wellness gift guide, the cook's gift guide and the aptly named 'ridiculous but awesome' gift guide. Although, having looked through them all, it feels like that title could've gone to each and every one.

Without further ado, let's get into the absolutely ridiculous, Gwyneth-approved highlights.

Watermelon carrying bag - price on request.

Image: Goop.

Thank. Goodness.

This bag solves the very niche problem of needing something to perfectly fit a watermelon inside and I, for one, could not be more thrilled.

The 'price on request' suggests it is going to cost... a lot, but surely you can't put a price on arriving at a picnic with your watermelon safe and sound.

Crystal Elixir Straws - AU$67.

Image: Goop.