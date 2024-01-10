The theory that several big name celebrities were crying on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The week of the 2024 Golden Globes has been a chaotic state of affairs.

We’ve had lip readers deciphering whether or not John Krasinski asked Emily Blunt for a divorce on the red carpet, an alleged feud between Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, and a host who thought making a misogynistic joke about Barbie would land well.

Video via Mamamia.

In short, it’s been an absolute car crash... and we’re kinda living for it. Now, in more news to divert your attention away from the worthy winners, people on TikTok are questioning why so many of the celebs were crying on the red carpet.

Yes, you read correctly.

Stars like Amanda Seyfried, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Aniston showed up to the ceremony looking picture-perfect, but when it was time to get in front of the camera, they couldn’t help but tear up.

The eyes may be red but you cannot deny that her makeup looks amazing. Image: Getty.