When Natalie Portman was 13, men were counting down the days until she could legally have sex.

Another day, another instalment of what the actual f**k?

Because we have discovered that, in the lead-up to Natalie Portman’s 18th birthday, there was an actual countdown to when she would reach the legal age of consent.

Now just let that sink in for a second.

Watch: People are comparing Millie Bobby Brown to a young Natalie Portman. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

By 1999, when now 41-year-old Portman was preparing to celebrate her 18th birthday, she’d been in the public eye for five years – ever since her first film, Léon: The Professional, in which she was first sexualised.

As a 13-year-old child.

Portman played Mathilde, who was taken in by a hitman after the death of her family. It was a character the actress later described as a “Lolita figure”.

Then the rape threats began.

“I was so excited at 13 when the film was released, and my work and my art would have a human response,’ she said at the 2018 Women’s March in Los Angeles.