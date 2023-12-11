Jennifer Aniston on her last text to Matthew Perry.

Jennifer Aniston has given her first interview since the passing of her Friends co-star, Matthew Perry.

Speaking to Variety alongside her Morning Wars co-star Reese Witherspoon, Aniston started to cry when addressing the death of her friend. The writer described that "Witherspoon immediately grabs Aniston’s hand, and doesn’t let go for the rest of the conversation."

The Friends actor was asked how she hopes people remember Perry.

"As he said he’d love to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy," Aniston replied.

"He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy."

At this point, Witherspoon interjected with, "It’s important people know that."

"It is. I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy," Aniston continued.

"He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

Rachel and Chandler in Friends. Image: NBC.