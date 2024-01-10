Why everyone is talking about Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

You don't get a much more beloved couple than Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

The couple, who met in 2008 before getting married two years later and welcoming two daughters, have become the Hollywood version of ultimate couple goals.

But alert the proper authorities (aka the group chat) because they're getting a divorce!!!

In fact, Krasinski asked The Devil Wears Prada actor for said 'divorce' on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet this week!

Well... this is what TikTok is spinning.

A conversation between the married couple was captured on the red carpet and lip readers have *deduced* that Krasinski was caught saying, "I can't wait to divorce" to his wife, as she laughed merrily back, before he added a stern, "I'm serious."

Er, okay.

Take a look at the clip going viral from TikTok account Kyle Marisa Roth.

Firstly, if he actually did say this, it's not a reach to assume this was a joke, given his reputation as a funny guy, as a bit of a silly goose.

Maybe this is a 'bit' that the couple share.

"Let's get a divorce, Em!"

"Not if I divorce you first, Johnny!"

Classic banter.

But more crucially, if you focus on the way his mouth shapes around the words he's allegedly said, it's within the realm of possibilities that the actor said... something else entirely.