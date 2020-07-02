The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday July 3.

Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend arrested by FBI.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and long-time associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested by the FBI on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the financier.

An indictment made public on Thursday said Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein and was his frequent travel companion on trips around the world, facilitated Epstein's crimes by "helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse" girls as young as 14.

It also said she participated in the sexual abuse.

Epstein, 66, was awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors when he died in August 2019 in a New York City federal prison.

Maxwell has, for years, been accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex.

Those accusations, until now, never resulted in criminal charges.

Maxwell, 58, was arrested in New Hampshire, where the FBI said it had been keeping tabs on her.

"More recently we learned she had slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago," William Sweeney, assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York office, said at a news conference.

She has previously repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her "absolute rubbish".

Meghan felt 'unprotected' by royals.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt "unprotected by the institution" of Britain's monarchy and was "prohibited from defending herself" against negative media coverage when she was pregnant, UK news outlets agency have reported, citing court documents.

The documents, reviewed by the Press Association and the BBC, were prepared as part of Meghan's lawsuit against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper and MailOnline website, over articles that reproduced parts of a letter the duchess wrote to her father a few months after her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.