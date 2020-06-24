On June 12, 2020, the Adria Tour kicked off in Belgrade, Serbia.
The event was organised by world tennis number one Novak Djokovic and was due to continue over the next four weekends, hopping from Serbia to Croatia, Montenegro, and Bosnia, to raise money for charity.
From the beginning, the tour was dogged by criticism. We are, after all, still in the midst of a global health pandemic which has decimated the 2020 sporting calendar.
The tournament that brings the tennis aces together!— Adria Tour Official (@AdriaTennisTour) May 22, 2020
13th June - 5th July 📅
The best tennis player in the world, @DjokerNole is gathering world class tennis players who will present themselves at the regional Adria Tour event!
⠀
Stay tuned.#AdriaTour #NovakDjokovic pic.twitter.com/1PideRiwjK
While some sports have started to make a tentative return in recent weeks, they have done so with strict social distancing rules in place.
But Djokovic's charity event seemed to ignore such guidelines, with the stands at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade on day one of the tour packed with fans.
Kids stood shoulder to shoulder during the opening ceremony, players hugged post-match just like they used to, and there was barely a mask in sight.
Opening ceremony at the Adria Tour in Belgrade. Social distancing: nonexistent. At least some wear masks, sort of. pic.twitter.com/QQyzBtljNG— Del🇪🇺 (@Stroppa_Del) June 12, 2020
