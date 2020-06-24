Tennis.com also noted when players on the dais couldn't hear a question from a journalist post-match, the microphone was simply handed back from one person to another.

"We have different circumstances and measures, so it’s very difficult to think of international standards," Djokovic said at the time.

"You can also criticise us and say this is maybe dangerous, but it’s not up to me to make the calls about what is right or wrong for health," he continued.

At the time, Serbia had lifted the ban on outdoor public gatherings and the government was recommending people stay only three feet apart.

Djokovic has already made his anti-vaccination stance regarding coronavirus clear, writing in a statement in April: "Personally I am opposed to the vaccination against COVID-19 in order to be able to travel. But if it becomes compulsory, I will have to make a decision whether to do it or not. This is my current feeling, and I don't know if it will change, but it really influences my profession".

While a vaccine hasn't been finalised yet, many experts had suggested world tennis tours shouldn't restart until there is one.

It turns out, they were probably right.

On Sunday evening, three-time grand slam semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus, after playing in the Adria Tour on Saturday in Zadar.

"I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for COVID-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy,” he wrote on social media.